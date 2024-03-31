Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,587,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $89.71 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.