Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 393 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

FMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.36. 127,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,237. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

