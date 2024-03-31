X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Announces Dividend of $0.05

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ZTAX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Company Profile

The X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated municipal securities that are exempt from US federal, state, and local taxes. Securities could be of any maturity or credit quality issued by Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

