X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Plans Dividend of $0.21

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2081 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HYDW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

