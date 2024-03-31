XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMAP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805. XOMA has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.