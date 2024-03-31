Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

