Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 2.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Down 0.1 %

XYL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.24. The stock had a trading volume of 953,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $130.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

