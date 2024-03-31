Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Yelp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Yelp

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,830. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.