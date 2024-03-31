Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases £21,350.86 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTFGet Free Report) insider Malcolm Swift purchased 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £21,350.86 ($26,982.00).

Zotefoams Price Performance

ZTF stock opened at GBX 381 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The company has a market capitalization of £186.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,005.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 358.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.82. Zotefoams plc has a twelve month low of GBX 258.55 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 415 ($5.24).

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,684.21%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.