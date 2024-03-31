Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases £21,350.86 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Swift purchased 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £21,350.86 ($26,982.00).

Zotefoams Price Performance

ZTF stock opened at GBX 381 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The company has a market capitalization of £186.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,005.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 358.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.82. Zotefoams plc has a twelve month low of GBX 258.55 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 415 ($5.24).

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,684.21%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

