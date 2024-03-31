Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Up 48.6% in March

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,700 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 543,400 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Zumiez Stock Performance

ZUMZ opened at $15.19 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZUMZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 487.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 62,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.