0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $225,330.08

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $953,664.53 and approximately $225,330.08 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.