1,033 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 70,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $230.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.19.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.



