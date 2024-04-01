1,951 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,277,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.24. 1,813,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,973. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.