2,734 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,545,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 476,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,677. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.