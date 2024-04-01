2,734 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,545,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 476,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,677. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

