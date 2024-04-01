3,056 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,056 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,028. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

