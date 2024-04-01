3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 3.5%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.82 and last traded at $91.80. 4,743,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,090,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

