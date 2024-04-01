4,215 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after buying an additional 2,286,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 1,538,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTB traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.92. The stock had a trading volume of 426,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,677. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

