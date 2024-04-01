4,599 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after buying an additional 275,165 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IJK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
