4,599 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after buying an additional 275,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.