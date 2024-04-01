4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. 232,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,111. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $204,388.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

