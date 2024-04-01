4J Wealth Management LLC Buys 180,703 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 1,416.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,703 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for 4.9% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 440,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

