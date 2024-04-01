4J Wealth Management LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Arista Networks by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.75. 1,588,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

