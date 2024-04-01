4J Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 2,185,793 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,268,000 after buying an additional 1,619,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.36. 5,834,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.