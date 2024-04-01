4J Wealth Management LLC Purchases 208 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.7% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 320,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,017. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

