4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,561 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.