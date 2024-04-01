4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 976 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,791. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

