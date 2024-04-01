4J Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.51. 1,616,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,961. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.78.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

