54,136 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,000. Fiserv accounts for about 2.6% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $158.57. 1,865,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

