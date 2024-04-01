6,516 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RVTY stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.59. 67,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.31. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $139.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

