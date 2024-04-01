Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 29th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.7 days.
Aalberts Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AALBF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.85. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. Aalberts has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31.
Aalberts Company Profile
