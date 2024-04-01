Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 29th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.7 days.

Aalberts Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AALBF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.85. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. Aalberts has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. It operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

