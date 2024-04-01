ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AMKYF stock remained flat at $19.01 on Monday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

