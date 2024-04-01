Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 537,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 807,796 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.81.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

