Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 302.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 776,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 296,600 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Achieve Life Sciences
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.