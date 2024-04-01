Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 302.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:ACHV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.47. 32,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 776,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 296,600 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

