Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 283.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

