ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADCT

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $370.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.