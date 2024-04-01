ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,785,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 5,472,167 shares.The stock last traded at $6.67 and had previously closed at $6.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.57.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ADT by 33.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of ADT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

