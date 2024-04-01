Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,573,000 after buying an additional 1,370,550 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after buying an additional 842,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.