Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ADES opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Vitol Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

