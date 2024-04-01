Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.24 and last traded at $182.29. 31,782,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 77,194,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $296.79 billion, a PE ratio of 350.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 282,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,770,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

