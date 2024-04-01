AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Erin N. Kane Sells 1,385 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $38,724.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AdvanSix Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of ASIX traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $27.17. 153,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $725.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
