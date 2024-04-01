AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Erin N. Kane Sells 1,385 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $38,724.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AdvanSix Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ASIX traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $27.17. 153,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $725.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.