Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Adventus Mining Stock Down 1.0 %
ADVZF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 101,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
About Adventus Mining
