Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

ADVZF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 101,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

