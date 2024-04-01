Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 29th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aeries Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Aeries Technology stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38. Aeries Technology has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeries Technology

About Aeries Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeries Technology stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc ( NASDAQ:AERT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Aeries Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

