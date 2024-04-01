AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 1.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. 2,931,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,888,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

