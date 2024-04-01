Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.58

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.58 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 1049273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after acquiring an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

