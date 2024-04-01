Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.45

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Air China Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

