Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,282,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,812,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,222 shares of company stock valued at $126,839,880. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2 %

ABNB stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.54.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

