Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.91. The company had a trading volume of 900,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $3,360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,285,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $3,360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

