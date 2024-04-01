Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,378,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 5,153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.0 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Up 34.6 %

Shares of AKCCF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 373,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,905. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Featured Articles

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

