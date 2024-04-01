Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,378,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 5,153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.0 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Up 34.6 %
Shares of AKCCF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 373,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,905. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
