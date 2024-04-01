Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Haywood Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.50. The company traded as high as C$20.39 and last traded at C$19.71, with a volume of 391923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.97.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.64.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7749321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.