Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 8,572 shares.The stock last traded at $219.20 and had previously closed at $217.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

