Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,250,012 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 161,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

